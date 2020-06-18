Self-compassion, stress and children with psychological disorders

A clinical psychology doctoral student at Midwestern University in Glendale is studying how self-compassion can be a protective factor in dealing with parental stress.

Parenting is challenging, but the challenges can be so much greater when you’re raising a child with a psychological disorder.

A clinical psychology doctoral student at Midwestern University in Glendale is studying how self-compassion can be a protective factor in dealing with parental stress. You can contribute to this valuable research, which will compare data from parents of children with and without psychological disorders to determine how a parent’s balance of self-compassion and family-related stress contribute to overall life satisfaction.

The survey takes no more than 10-15 minutes to complete. Questions include general demographics (age, gender, ethnicity, etc.) as well as those related to the topics of stress, self-compassion and life satisfaction.

The survey is completely anonymous. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/compassion22