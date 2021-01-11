Friday, January 15, 2021
Home Articles 2021 free entrance days for national parks
ArticlesTravel

2021 free entrance days for national parks

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
48

Above: Balanced Rock at Arches National Park in Utah. Photo by NPS/Kim DeGrazio⁣. Above left: Joshua trees at Joshua Tree National Park in California. Photo by NPS/ Emily Hassell. Left: A caver exploring an illuminated underground chamber within Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. Photo by NPS / Dan Pawlak.


Entrance to America’s national parks — including the Grand Canyon — will be free on six days in 2021, starting with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18. Other free entrance days this year are:

  • April 17: First day of National Park Week
  • Aug. 4: First anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Aug. 25: National Park Service’s birthday
  • Sept. 25: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

The free entrance days are available at more than 400 National Park Service sites nationwide, including 22 in Arizona. Fourth grade students continue to have free access to national parks through the Every Kid Outdoors program (formerly Every Kid in a Park), which offers free admission to national parks for fourth graders and their families. Parents and educators can print passes at everykidoutdoors.gov. The passes admit all children ages 16 and younger and up to three adults per family. Passes are good for the duration of the fourth grader’s school year, expiring Aug. 31.

In 2020, fifth graders were also granted free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior through the current academic year, because some fourth graders were unable to make full use of the Every Kid Outdoors passes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gold Star Families and active duty military continue to have free access to national parks.

The National Park Service also runs a Junior Ranger Program. Young visitors (typically ages 5-13, although anyone can participate) complete a series of activities during a park visit, share their answers with a park ranger and receive an official Junior Ranger patch or certificate. Learn more about all these programs at nps.gov/kids

Previous articleRaising Outdoor Kids: A bucket list of New Year adventures
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Raising Outdoor Kids: A bucket list of New Year adventures

Lisa Van Loo -
It’s been really easy to dream lately, with a vaccine being administered and hope on the horizon that life will return to some sense...
Read more
Articles

Girl Scout cookies are coming!

RAK Staff -
January brings Girl Scout cookie season, and not even a global pandemic can put a stop to truckloads of Thin Mints and Samoas. Each...
Read more
Articles

Is the COVID-19 vaccine (when available) safe for kids?

RAK Staff -
As pandemic numbers continue to climb, we all hold out hope that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will soon bring relief to the catastrophic loss...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

STAY CONNECTED

14,068FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
863FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Events Calendar

« January 2021 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
30
31
1
3
4
1
2
3
4
5
6

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This helps us in planning content.

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO