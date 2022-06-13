Giveaway: Special Screening of “Marcel the Shell with Shoes on”

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Rated PG. In theaters this July!



Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

Sign up to enter for a chance to win a family 4-pack to the free movie screening of “Marcel the Shell with Shoes on” on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Arrival time for winners will begin at 6:15 p.m. Film starts at 7 p.m. Harkins Tempe Marketplace is located at 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy #1160, Tempe, AZ 85281. Winners will be contacted Monday, June 20th.