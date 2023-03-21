How to manage your role without experiencing burnout

Default Parent Syndrome is a legitimate issue now being more widely discussed and accepted throughout the world of psychology. Psychology Today, Amber Thornton, Psy.D, wrote that “Default Parent Syndrome isn’t just a TikTok trend, but rather “a systemic and collective experience in which there is a bias toward women….”

Being the person who is expected to handle the lion’s share of the responsibilities surrounding children is an enormous pressure. A ‘default parent’ is typically the one who is ‘first in line’ when it comes to caring for children, child-related tasks, errands and home-related chores. If there are two parents present, the default parent carries the heavier load in parenting. They are the family calendar organizer, the first one that the school nurse calls, the one who schedules the parent-teacher conference, the dental cleanings, and ensures the children are signed up for swim, soccer lessons and summer camp.

Now this is not to throw fathers or other caretakers under the bus. As Thornton pointed out, this is a systemic experience with a bias toward women in fulfilling this default role. Interestingly, we are living in a time where many women acknowledge that their male partners are supportive, engaged, and active parental figures. And yet… in many homes the arduous task falls primarily onto one set of shoulders and the overwhelm persists. Even in 2023 we have to ask ourselves: Can parenting ever really be a 50/50 load-sharing job?

The consequences of being the default parent are many—including, but certainly not limited to: chronic fatigue and burnout, reported declines in mental health, growing resentment toward your partner and children and the loss of ability to properly care for oneself. Finding the balance on the tightrope of work and family life is a quest worth undertaking.

Here are a few ideas to manage the overwhelm of being the default parent: