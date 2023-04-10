Celebrate Earth Day with a giveaway for the Phoenix Zoo!

Celebrate Earth Day and “spring into action” at the Phoenix Zoo!

Explore ways to connect with nature and our pollinator friends while creating a better world for all creatures great and small!

Saturday, April 15 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/earth-day/

With dozens of hands-on activities including arts & crafts, dancing to a live DJ, gardening, science experiments, t-shirt making, bird watching and more, there’s something for everyone! Enjoy up close animal discoveries at various habitats throughout the Zoo including prairie dogs, javelinas, Andean bear, alligator, rhino and more! Interact with several organizations and experts in the Valley who are joining together to promote ways to help the planet. All activities are included with general admission into the Zoo.

While at the Zoo, don’t forget it’s almost your last chance to visit Dinosaurs in the Desert before they go extinct April 30! Explore the Zoo’s Desert Lives Trail and come face to claw with some of the world’s largest creatures! More than two-dozen ancient beasts and dinosaurs are scattered along the trail as you embark on a self-guided journey back in time. Gaze into the mesmerizing eyes of the Titanaboa, squawk back at the terror bird, grab a photo with the gigantic bear and stop by the Dinosaurs in the Desert interactive fossil dig and unearth dino-mite Beech-Nut goodies! Dinosaurs in the Desert experience is included with general Zoo admission.

Also at the Zoo – Animal presentations, including venomous rattlesnakes! Swing by the Zoo’s Doornbos Discovery Amphitheater to meet some of the Zoo’s animal ambassadors. Presentations happen daily including the Zoo’s newest presentation – Venomous Rattlesnakes! Keepers will introduce guests – from afar- to some of the state’s most revered and feared reptiles! It’s a must-see experience!

The Zoo is currently offering an online discount of $5 off ticket purchase at phoenixzoo.org.

Creature Features – Saturday, April 15:

9:30 a.m. | AZ Aviary: Birds/Prairie Dog

9:45 a.m. | Arizona Trail: Javelina

10:00 a.m. | Arizona Trail: California Condor

10:45 a.m. | Tropics Trail: Andean Bear

11:10 a.m. | Tropics Trail: Galapagos Tortoise

11:30 a.m. | Tropics Trail: American Alligator

Noon | Tropics Trail: Greater One-horned Rhino

12:30 p.m. | Tropics Trail: Bornean Orangutan

Enter to win a family four pack of tickets to the Phoenix Zoo!