Santa Fe lures families on spring break with Kids FreeFest

Think of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and you might envision high-end art galleries, beautifully handcrafted Native American jewelry and fancy dining.

But Santa Fe’s tourism office also wants families to start thinking about it as a kid-friendly spring break destination.

During Kids FreeFest March 1-April 15, several Santa Fe tourism venues will offer deals for ages 12 and younger. Among the offerings are plenty of things kids will love to explore, including free Flamenco dance classes, free indoor climbing sessions, chocolate-making workshops and treats at the fascinating hands-on Meow Wolf art museum.

Launched in March 2016 with support from the “Game Of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin, the Meow Wolf House of Eternal Return is an interactive, immersive art project where guests discover a multidimensional mystery house with secret passages, portals to magical worlds, climbing apparatus, and surreal, maximalist and mesmerizing art exhibits, along with a children’s learning center, music venue and cafe.

Other family-friendly Santa Fe attractions include:

El Rancho de las Golindrinas living history museum recreates 18th and 19th century ranch life and offers “Josafina Tours” based on the American Girl doll whose story takes place on a similar ranch in 1824. Guided tours can be scheduled Monday through Friday in April and May for $7-$10, which includes museum admission.

El Farol restaurant offers Flamenco and live music performances and a Spanish tapas menu. offers Flamenco and live music performances and a Spanish tapas menu.

The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum offer a free Spring Break Family Program with hands-on art activities, and a scavenger hunt throughout the Museum galleries.

Hotel Santa Fe offers in-room teepees for kids and affordable family rates.

◀ Win a family four-pack of tickets to see "The Hobbit" || SueAnn Brown is Miss Manners for the iPhone generation ▶