Skate After School gives free skateboards to kids

Skate After School, a Phoenix-based nonprofit, is giving free skateboards to kids.

Skate After School began in 2012 as a small community project and has grown to provide weekly after-school skateboarding lessons to more than 240 underserved kids. Among Arizona’s K-12 students, roughly 214,000 are alone and unsupervised after school. After-school programs like Skate After School keep kids safe, boost student success and help parents keep their jobs.

Donations allow Skate After School to supply each student with equipment and protective gear. Trained volunteers lead instruction and ensure that fun and safety are top priorities. Select students receive summer camp scholarships to join peers from all over the world at Woodward West in California for a week of skateboarding and mentorship.

The program also participates in community outreach events at Phoenix-area homeless shelters and refugee centers throughout the year and donates refurbished skateboards to individuals in need, providing them with a crucial tool for mobility.

Parents can sign up for the Radical Reshuffle program to get a refurbished board for their child at skateafterschool.org