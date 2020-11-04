Phoenix Art Museum offers $5 admission for kids

Because many local families have been financially impacted during the pandemic, Phoenix Art Museum is lowering its admission price for visitors ages 17 and younger from $14 to $5 through Jan. 31, 2021.

“We are very excited to offer this program for working families in Arizona in hopes that it will open doors to fun and educational experiences for parents and children alike, while also helping to reduce economic barriers that may prevent community members from visiting,” Tim Rodgers, the Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO, said in a statement.

In addition to $5 youth admission, the museum is suspending the $5 special-exhibition charge for ages 17 and younger during voluntary-donation hours: 3-7 p.m. on Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays and First Fridays. Discounts are made possible with support from UMB Bank and the Kemper Charitable Trust.

The museum, which opened in 1959, welcomes more than 300,000 guests annually to its national and international exhibitions and its collection of more than 20,000 works of American and Western American, Asian, European, Latin American, modern and contemporary art and fashion design. The museum, 1625 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, also hosts photography exhibitions through its partnership with the University of Arizona’s Center for Creative Photography. Call 602-257-1880 or visit phxart.org