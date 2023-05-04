4 Ways to Ditch the Screens and Explore Using GetOutPass

SPONSORED CONTENT



Are you tired of being cooped up at home, staring at screens all day? It’s time to get out and explore with the GetOutPass! Here are four ways to ditch the screens and have some fun:

1. Visit 71 Attractions

The GetOutPass offers access to a wide range of attractions in the Phoenix, Tucson, and Mesa area. With 71 unique venues to choose from including Jake’s Unlimited Fun Center, Waylon’s Water World, Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs, Uptown Jungle, and so much more—you’ll be sure to find something your family will love!

2. Save Money

With the GetOutPass, you’ll save money on admission fees. Right now, their Memorial Day sale is live which means you can get their passes for $75 off!

3. Convenience and Flexibility

The GetOutPass allows you to visit attractions at your own pace and on your own schedule. Many attractions are located near each other, making it easy to visit multiple venues in a single day. Plus, you’ll save time by not having to wait in long lines to purchase tickets.

4. High-Quality Attractions

The GetOutPass includes carefully curated attractions, ensuring that you’ll be visiting safe, well-maintained venues. You can feel confident knowing that you and your family are visiting reputable attractions that are dedicated to providing a fun and engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

How to Make the Most Out of Your GetOutPass Experience:

Start by visiting GetOutPass.com to see all the available venues in your area.

Purchase passes during the sale to save up to $75 off the retail price.

Plan out your visits to different attractions and create a schedule that works for you.

If you’re looking for a fun and affordable way to explore attractions and get out of the house, the GetOutPass is the perfect solution and will make for a great day out with your family. Get your pass today and start exploring!

Enter to win 4 GetOutPasses for your family this summer!

