Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Home Articles Children’s Museum of Phoenix reopens in May with Eric Carle exhibit
ArticlesThings to do

Children’s Museum of Phoenix reopens in May with Eric Carle exhibit

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
4

Very Eric Carle
Photo courtesy of Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has remained open on weekends and during special events for outdoor play only. But kids will once again run through its noodle forest and explore the gigantic three-story climber when the museum reopens its indoor play spaces on Saturday, May 29.

On that date, the museum will also unveil its first traveling exhibit: “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit.” Carle’s children’s picture book career took off after he illustrated Bill Martin, Jr.’s book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” He then wrote and illustrated “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which has been translated into 66 languages and has sold more than 50 million copies since it was published in 1969. Carle has illustrated more than 70 books — most of which he also wrote — and more than 152 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

“Very Eric Carle” is a play-and-learn exhibit featuring activities inspired by five of Eric Carle’s classic books: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “The Very Quiet Cricket,” “The Very Lonely Firefly,” “The Very Clumsy Click Beetle” and “The Very Busy Spider.” In the exhibit, visitors can:

  • Become the “Very Hungry Caterpillar” and follow his path.
  • Weave a web with the “Very Busy Spider.”
  • Find one’s light with the “Very Lonely Firefly.”
  • Make the “Very Clumsy Click Beetle” flip and jump.
  • Compose a night symphony with the “Very Quiet Cricket.”
  • Create artwork using many of Carle’s materials and techniques.
  • Enjoy a gallery of Carle’s prints and works in progress.

The exhibit will be on display May 29-Sept. 6. The museum’s Outdoor Adventure Play area is currently open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and all guests ages 3 and older must wear face coverings. Learn more about the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, located at 215 N. Seventh St., by calling 602-253-0501 or at childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

Previous articleVirtual gala to benefit summer camp for kids with spina bifida
Next articleProject Cactus: Celebrate Young Learners!
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Project Cactus: Celebrate Young Learners!

Marjorie Ruiz -
In our classroom, we read many, many stories. Recently, I read The Three Little Javelinas, by Susan Lowell, which takes place in the desert....
Read more
Articles

Virtual gala to benefit summer camp for kids with spina bifida

RAK Staff -
Camp Patrick is hosting an April 22 virtual fundraiser to help support its all-volunteer, overnight summer camp for kids with spina bifida. The 6:30...
Read more
Articles

Keeping kids safe at summer camp

RAK Staff -
This time last year, as cases of COVID-19 began that first ominous surge in our state, summer camp directors were scrambling to make tough...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,146FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
865FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO