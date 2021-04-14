Children’s Museum of Phoenix reopens in May with Eric Carle exhibit

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has remained open on weekends and during special events for outdoor play only. But kids will once again run through its noodle forest and explore the gigantic three-story climber when the museum reopens its indoor play spaces on Saturday, May 29.

On that date, the museum will also unveil its first traveling exhibit: “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit.” Carle’s children’s picture book career took off after he illustrated Bill Martin, Jr.’s book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” He then wrote and illustrated “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which has been translated into 66 languages and has sold more than 50 million copies since it was published in 1969. Carle has illustrated more than 70 books — most of which he also wrote — and more than 152 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

“Very Eric Carle” is a play-and-learn exhibit featuring activities inspired by five of Eric Carle’s classic books: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “The Very Quiet Cricket,” “The Very Lonely Firefly,” “The Very Clumsy Click Beetle” and “The Very Busy Spider.” In the exhibit, visitors can:

Become the “Very Hungry Caterpillar” and follow his path.

Weave a web with the “Very Busy Spider.”

Find one’s light with the “Very Lonely Firefly.”

Make the “Very Clumsy Click Beetle” flip and jump.

Compose a night symphony with the “Very Quiet Cricket.”

Create artwork using many of Carle’s materials and techniques.

Enjoy a gallery of Carle’s prints and works in progress.

The exhibit will be on display May 29-Sept. 6. The museum’s Outdoor Adventure Play area is currently open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and all guests ages 3 and older must wear face coverings. Learn more about the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, located at 215 N. Seventh St., by calling 602-253-0501 or at childrensmuseumofphoenix.org