Thrive to 5 Playfest: An Outdoor Family Fun Event

You and your family are invited to a day of outdoor family fun at Southwest Human Development, Arizona’s inaugural Thrive to 5 Playfest.

The event will take place in two sessions on Saturday, March 12; either from 9-11 a.m. or again from 12-2 p.m. at the SRP PERA Club near the Phoenix Zoo and Papago Park in Tempe.

Families will have the chance to participate in a variety of engaging activities including story time and free books for every child, art projects, adults vs. kids yard games, free family photos, stage performances from local groups, and more!

The Southwest Human Development disabilities team will also have a sensory-friendly play area and the mental health services team will help families create calming bottles and share how breathing can help regulate emotions.

“Thrive to 5 Playfest is an opportunity for parents and children to engage with their world through rewarding play, creative expression and immersive literacy experiences,” said Louann Phillips, Southwest Human Development’s special events manager. “Not only does Playfest allow us to showcase all we do for supporting children living with disabilities, it’s also a platform for sharing the myriad of other work we do to enhance the lives of families with children from birth to 5 years old.”

With health and safety in mind, a limited number of tickets are available and families must register in advance online for either the morning or afternoon session. Masks are requested to be worn by all participants when around other families at the event.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children get in free!

For more information about Thrive to 5 Playfest, or to register or sign up as a volunteer, visit www.swhd.org/playfest.