Books: Pride Month

By Maricopa County Library District

This month, Maricopa County Library District has handpicked a collection of books to celebrate Pride Month. Looking for more book recommendations? Check out MCLD’s Featured Collection at mcldaz.org or ask a librarian at your local library!

PICTURE BOOKS

Strong By Rob Kearney & Eric Rosswood, Illustrated by Nidhi Chanani

When a friend at school creates a hurtful drawing, a boy turns to his family for comfort. Inspired by the men in his family, he recognizes his own power and strength from within.

The Rainbow Parade by Emily Neilson

One day in June, Mommy, Mama, and Emily take the train into the city to watch the Rainbow Parade. When Mama suggests they join the parade, Emily feels nervous. Standing on the sidewalk is one thing, but walking in the parade? Surely that takes something special.

ELEMENTARY (“JUVENILE”)

Small Town Pride by Phil Stamper

Jake is just starting to enjoy life as his school’s first openly gay kid. While his family and friends are accepting and supportive, the same can’t be said about everyone in their small town of Barton Springs, Ohio.

Different Kinds of Fruit by Kyle Lukoff

When Annabelle learns that her father shares something big – and surprising – in common with her new nonbinary friend, she begins to see herself, and her family, in a whole new light.

TEEN

Golden Boys by Phil Stamper

Gabriel, Reese, Sal, and Heath are best friends, bonded in their small rural town by their queerness, their good grades, and their big dreams. They are about to embark on the summer before their senior year of high school, where each is going on a new adventure and their friendship must evolve as they do.

Flip the Script by Lyla Lee

As an avid watcher of K-dramas, Hana knows all the tropes to avoid when she finally lands a starring role in a buzzy new drama. When showrunners bring on a new lead actress to challenge Hana’s role as main love interest—and worse, it’s someone Hana knows all too well—can Hana fight for her position on the show, while falling for her on-screen rival in real life?

ADULT

Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour

The morning Emilie and Sara first meet at Yerba Buena, their connection is immediate. But when Sara’s old life catches up to her, upending everything she thought she wanted just as Emilie has finally gained her own sense of purpose, they must decide if their love is more powerful than their pasts.

The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann

Thirty, flirty, and asexual Joy is secretly in love with her best friend Malcolm, but she’s never been brave enough to say so. When he unexpectedly announces that he’s met the love of his life—and no, it’s not Joy—she’s heartbroken. Malcolm invites her on a weekend getaway, and Joy decides it’s her last chance to show him exactly what he’s overlooking.