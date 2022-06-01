RAK Date Night: Mexican Food and Margaritas at Z’Tejas

If authentic Mexican cuisine, refreshing margaritas, and dining lakeside at sunset sounds like the perfect summer date night, then you have to check out Z’Tejas in Scottsdale.

My husband and I were invited to spend an evening at the restaurant and we couldn’t have asked for a better experience. We chose to dine out on the patio and it was the ultimate date night vibe as we had beautiful views of the nearby lake and a front row seat to watch the sunset.

We were hungry for some traditional Mexican food and ready to try some of the famous Z’Tejas margaritas.

Upon being seated, we were served warm poblano pepper corn bread with honey butter—a complimentary starter for all guests. It was sweet and savory with a hint of spice, yum!

As we enjoyed the corn bread, we ordered some margaritas to sip on. We tried the Paradise Margarita and Hard Day Margarita—both classic yet delicious. The most surprising and our favorite though, was the Jalapeno Cucumber Margarita. It featured a spicy maestro dobel diamante tequila, with jalapeno, cucumber and lime juice and a bit of agave. It had a subtle spicy flavor with refreshing cucumber undertones. So unique!

Next, we ordered the hand-hacked guacamole as an appetizer. If you’re a sucker for fresh guacamole, this is a must-try. It’s comprised of red onion, corn relish, jalapenos, Serrano peppers, garlic, lemon, pico de gallo, and cotija garnished with a lime wedge and cilantro all served inside a fried tortilla bowl with chips. It had so many fresh flavor combos in every bite.

For our entrees I ordered the Santa Fe Cheese Enchiladas which were filled with queso and mixed cheese inside corn tortillas smothered in both red and green sauce topped with cotija and pico de gallo and served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. The cheese was perfectly melty and gooey and the beans and rice added a great flare to the dish.

My husband ordered the Classic Fajitas with onions, poblano and red bell peppers, and chose the steak and chicken combination which came sizzling hot on a skillet. It was served with all the fixings including cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole, salsa and warm corn tortillas with a side of rice and black beans as well. He commented that everything was nicely charred for that perfect smoky taste.

The portions were more than generous and we both found ourselves asking for to-go boxes halfway through our meal. It made for great leftovers the next day!

Of course, we weren’t too full to leave without trying some dessert. We ordered the Ancho Fudge Pie which was filled with pecans and walnuts topped with whipped cream and dusting of cinnamon—it tasted like decadent walnut fudge with subtle hints of the Ancho chili. It was a sweet way to end a great dinner!

Z’Tejas is currently featuring their summer seasonal specials including Diablo Eggs, Seared Mahi Mahi, and Mango Coconut Cheesecake Parfait.

