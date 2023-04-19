Inspiring children through education

SPONSORED CONTENT

Madison Elementary School District, located in North Central Phoenix, is committed to inspiring passion for learning and leading. Founded in 1890, Madison has nine schools with an enrollment of nearly 6,000 students serving grades preschool through eighth.

During our more than 130-year history we have remained focused on our commitment to educating Arizona’s children and preparing them for the future. Madison provides a strong educational foundation by embracing a child’s natural curiosity about their world and helping them develop into lifelong learners.

Focused on academic, social and emotional growth, Madison’s schools offer Signature Programs such as Spanish Immersion, STEAM, Traditional Academy, International Baccalaureate and Visual and Performing Arts. New for the 2021-2022 school year, the Madison Virtual Academy offers daily live instruction and flexible self-paced courses. Signature Programs allow students to develop their talents and explore new opportunities in addition to their regular academic classes. Students become more engaged in their classes and have a more rounded educational experience.

Providing the best education for our students also means ensuring they have the facilities and resources to be successful. All students have access to technology in the classroom, enhancing their learning, allowing them to share content, and work together in new and exciting ways.

Thanks to voters approving Bond and Override ballot initiatives, we can provide our students with strong educational resources and technology, and also safe and modern learning spaces designed to enhance student learning.

Our commitment to our students does not begin and end when the bell rings. We offer before and after school programs, as well as school break camps, where students have a productive environment to work on homework and enjoy fun, supervised activities with their peers.

At Madison, we are fortunate to have an amazingly involved parent and family community. There are many opportunities for parents to get involved, whether by joining the PTO, volunteering at the school, or by attending school events with their child.

Our focus on extraordinary learning extends beyond our students. All Madison teachers and staff are provided opportunities for professional development to help them grow and continue to be the best educational professionals for our students.

The educational experience we provide at Madison is guided by a strategic plan and systems and processes that have been accredited by the international AdvancED organization.

Learn more about inspiring your child’s passion, and enroll at madisonaz.org.

